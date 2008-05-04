The Matrix (of Family Law)

This is something I published on the original Million Dads March Network site back in 2003. I got the idea after seeing an article by Jim Untershine on the Men's News Daily website.
(FYI the MillionDadsMarch.org domain name and website are no longer under my control. During my last campaign the domain lapsed and I apparently didn't renew it in time. Someone else took the domain name, and I have no idea who they are. The site is totally different than my old site).
The Family Law Matrix
"You are here because you know something. You can’t explain what you know, but you feel it. You’ve felt it your entire life; that there is something wrong with the world. It is like a splinter in your mind driving you mad. It is this feeling that brought you here.
The Family Law Matrix is everywhere. Even now in this very room. You can see it when you look out your window or when you enter the court room. You can feel it when you are allowed to visit your kids, and when you pay your $upport. You can hear it on the news. It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.
The truth is that you are a slave to Family Law. Like everyone else you were born into its bondage. Drawn into a deadly trap that you cannot smell or taste or touch. It is a prison for your mind.
Unfortunately no one can be told what the Family Law Matrix is. You have to experience it for yourself. If you pay the "child $upport bill" and accept being a visitor to your kids, the story ends. You will wake up in your bed and believe… whatever it is you want to believe.
If you refuse to pay the bill or to accept being an UNEQUAL PARAENT then stay in this wonderland, and we'll show you just how deep the rabbit hole goes.
Remember, all we offer is the truth, nothing more…"
