Gay Marriage "Rights"?

The Neighborhood Watch Watch covers a wide range of topics, from computers to world history to social issues and more. This blog is authored by Thomas Lessman, a man from Topeka, KS. For more info about the author, visit his personal website at www.ThomasLessman.com. Your comments and views are welcome, whether you agree with the author's opinions or not. To leave comments you have to sign in with your blogger.com account (this keeps spammers out). Please keep it respectful.