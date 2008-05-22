World History Map Corrections & Updates

After a short break, I'm back to working on my world history maps again. I haven't made any more new maps yet, but I have been going back over some of them and making some corrections and improvements. So far I've gone over the maps of 323 BC, 200 BC, 100 BC, and 001 AD. (That's 4 down, 35 to go!)
Source References
Probably one of the most important improvements is that I'm doing a better job of documenting my sources. A lot of people wanted to know where I was getting my information for the maps, but originally I didn't document that info very well. If you want to see the sources of my information, check out the new TAL_Map_Sources.html page.
Corrections on borders
You'll notice on recently updated maps some of the borders are change significantly. For example, notice the difference in the map of 100 BC, between the OLD version and the NEW version, especially in India. The reason is because originally I only had a few sources. As more information becomes available, I show it in the map.
Note: On maps after 800 AD, my borders in Northern Europe are inaccurate due to the geographical differences between my base map and the source maps from http://www.euratlas.com/. A Wikipedian named User:Bogomolov_PL did a great job of showing me how I was off on the map of 1200 AD. If anyone can do the same thing Bogomolov did, and show me how I can correct the borders of other maps, it would be greatly appreciated!
How to Report Possible Errors:
I appreciate any information that can help make the maps more accurate. If you'd like to report a possible error on any map, please see here. Some people have sent me emails telling me about errors in the maps. Unfortunately they usually don't send their source info, and I cannot make any changes without source information to back up the change!
Questions, Concerns, and Feedback:
Please feel free to email me if you have any questions, concerns, or feedback. I do appreciate anything that can help improve them!
Thomas Lessman
Website: www.thomaslessman.com
Blog: www.talessman.blogspot.com
Email: talessman@yis.us
World History Maps by TAL: www.worldhistorymaps.info
Lessman's Farm & Catfish Pond:
www.thomaslessman.com/LessmanFarm/
=======================
Cleaning up some old files...
4 days ago
1 comment:
Post a Comment