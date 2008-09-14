Ready for 2008 Truckhenge Music Festival?

I've been so busy helping coordinate this year's concert at Truckhenge, I haven't been able to concentrate enough to update this blog! Tune in to the Jim Cates Show on CJOnline this Tuesday (Sept. 16), when I'll be on air to talk about this year's concert! (Click here to download the archived show)
Truckhenge Music Festival
Saturday September 20, 2008
NO Admission fees, free camping, and BYOB!
(Gates open at 12:00 noon, music starts at 6:00 PM)
Website: www.LessmanFarm.com/events.html
9 confirmed bands!
Wakamojo - Schumann's Resonance - Klusterfux - SideEffects - Hammerjunk - Obone - Lazer Panther - The Hemmorhoids - St. Nick
We're proud to help support the local music scene. Come out to the Lessman Farm and PARTY with some of Topeka's best local bands. Hope to see you there!
Thomas Lessman
Web: www.thomaslessman.com
Lessman's Farm website: www.LessmanFarm.com
Truckhenge Concert page: www.LessmanFarm.com/Events.html
Cleaning up some old files...
4 days ago
2 comments:
So glad to see you doing it again this year Thomas. I've been out of town for most of the last month or so. But luckily it looks like I'll be home for the next two or three weeks and I'll be able to join in on the fun.
Loking forward to hearing you on Jim's show, I'll talk to you then...
Kevin McGinty
My family and I had a wonderful time Saturday night Thomas. You and your family can throw one hell of a party. Way cool.
Oh yeah Thomas, it cracked me up when I found out you and I have something else in common. We'll have to get together one of these days...
