Truckhenge Music Festival II (2008)

All I can say...
...is the 2nd Truckhenge Music Festival was one hell of a great party!!!
Special thanks to Bob Cutler of the Klusterfux, Jen and Adam Angellini from Wakamojo, and Bob Curry from Side Effects, for helping us get things done.
9 bands: Wakamojo - Schumann's Resonance - Klusterfux - SideEffects - Mirror Image - Hammerjunk - Obone - Lazer Panther - The Hemorrhoids. Remember those bands, I'm sure you'll be seeing a LOT more about them over the next year! In fact, several of them are competing in the Battle of the Bands at the Boobie Trap bar tomorrow night (Saturday Sept. 27).
This 2nd concert was MUCH better than the first concert last year! For one, there was NO band drama to deal with; these bands work together very well! Second, since we kept more control over the event this year (instead of letting someone else take over and BS), we knew much more about what was going on, than we did last year.
I've heard anywhere from 300 to 400 people came out this year. 350 was my estimate, so we'll go with that for now. We actually lost count after 156 people signed the list - it was starting to form a line so we decided to just let people sign the list on their own.
The sound was great! Truckhenge forms such a great natural amphitheater that the sound doesn't have to be blasted up too loud - it sounds great all the way through the audience area and isn't distorted or blowing your head off.
And some of the bands played great remake songs that were also remade to include "Truckhenge" in them. That's a cool theme that I'm sure we're going to work with next year!
Oh, there will definitely be a "Truckhenge Music Festival III (2009)"! We'll have a meeting in October for anyone interested in working with us to make next year's party even better. We're already planning to spread it over a whole weekend (instead of just one night), so look for a Friday to Sunday event. If we get some sponsors and some volunteers, we may also set up a second stage.
The possibilities are here, we just need people to step up!
Thomas Lessman
Web: www.ThomasLessman.com
Blog: www.talessman.blogspot.com
Lessman's Farm website: www.LessmanFarm.com
Truckhenge: www.Truckhenge.com
