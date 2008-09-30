Judge "Backroom Deals" Jackson & a Crooked Attorney Named "Pope"

Yesterday I witnessed one of the most obvious cases of backroom dealing I've ever seen, in the Shawnee County courthouse. It was an assault case, with the Shawnee County DA prosecuting one of my neighbors, Scotty Dundee Wilson, for an incident where Wilson assaulted and sucker-punched me in front of a 27 news camera last year during the floods.
I mean literally, the incident was caught on camera, by then-reporter Brian Dorman. At no point did I do anything but defend myself from this 400 lb bully and his 350 lb brother (I'm only 155 lbs). In fact, the only thing I DID do was say some words to him after he attacked me.
Keep in mind, at no point was I on trial; I was only involved as a witness. Wilson purchased the services of an attorney named "Pope". EVERYONE who saw the tape, could see it was an obvious case of a big bully attacking a smaller guy - just because he can.
As I said, I have a witness in Brian Dorman, who at the time was a TV Reporter for 27 news (now he's an Anchor for 13 news). He and I actually became acquainted during this incident, which started when Scotty and Will Wilson attempted to take the news camera away from Brian Dorman while he was interviewing me about the 2007 flood. Scotty Wilson (literally on camera), got in my face, pushed me about 8 feet away, then a minute later got in my face again, and sucker-punched me.
And yet, after going into chambers with Wilson's attorney (Pope), Judge Jackson declares it was "mutual combat". Even though NOT ONCE did I do anything but raise my arms in defense as Wilson came at me.
Next week I will be protesting Judge "Backroom Deals" Jackson. As far as I'm concerned, that son-of-a-bitch has no business sitting on any bench, especially when he cares more about backroom deals than justice.
