Political Insanity

I realized a long time ago, that BOTH parties - Democrats AND Republicans - are sticking it to us. Some individuals in those parties are good people with good intentions. But overall those two parties are now rotten with political corruption. Yet because they have more money and more power, people just keep voting for one or the other while completely ignoring the alternatives.
It's a shame how bad things are in the US today, especially when most people turn a blind eye to it. Face it, our government and both major political parties have sold US out!
Many of the best average jobs (production, customer service, now technology and others) have been outsourced to other countries. Our economy is about to crash like a cheap glass house - watch out for those flying shards of glass! Foreign nations own controlling interests in so many American businesses, and our government owes those nations an almost ungodly amount of debt that our children will never be able pay off.
Government agencies like SRS, the IRS, the FBI, CIA, and even the judicial/legal system, routinely ignore the Constitutional rights of citizens. They are literally destroying the lives of your friends, family, and neighbors.
Yet through it all, the American people just refuse to believe what they see. We think we're the greatest people to ever live, and these kinds of tragedies can't happen in America! But they DO happen, and instead of making it stop, most of us would rather sit on our *$$ and watch sports or reality TV shows.
"This can't happen in America; somebody should put a stop to that! Oh look the football game is on. Hey we'll just elect the same people back into office again. Sure they've screwed us around too many times to count, but I don't want to vote for a 3rd party even if I agree with most of their ideas..."
Vote Libertarian! http://www.lpks.org/
Constitution Party: http://www.cp.org/
Reform party: http://www.votekansas.org/
Cleaning up some old files...
4 days ago
1 comment:
You sound frustrated Thomas. And I can't say I disagree with anything you've written here.
But the good news is that it's almost over. In just a few days America will decide which way we go from here.
The bad news though is that no matter who's elected president we're still screwed...
