Supporting Ann Mah in 2008

(Published in the Topeka Metro on Friday, October 31st, 2008)
I campaigned twice for the 53rd District KS House of Representatives, in 2004 & 2006. Both times, Ann Mah beat me to the ground in total number of votes. Granted, I had an uphill battle running as a Libertarian with a very limited budget.
In between campaigns, I've had the honor of working with Ann Mah on several issues. Though I haven't always agreed with her votes, she has earned my respect in many ways.
Ann Mah is very responsive to OUR FEEDBACK. Simply put, if you let her know (respectfully) how you feel about any issue she has to vote on, she will listen. If enough people tell her the same thing, she will go with the wishes of her constituents.
Ann Mah goes out of her way to make herself available for her constituents. I really appreciate the public forums she hosts at Lake Shawnee and other areas, where she invites her constituents to actively contribute their ideas.
Also, Ann Mah's constituent service is the best I've ever seen. She literally does the best she can to help her constituents with issues that fall within her scope as State Representative.
I do not know much about Ann's current opponent, Cecil Washington. He may well be a good man, but I've never been contacted by him, nor have I ever heard anything else about him except for Jack Woelfel's letter in his support.
Ann Mah has earned my respect the hard way, and I feel confident supporting her campaign for a 3rd term as my State Representative in the 53rd District.
Respectfully,
Thomas Lessman
Web: www.ThomasLessman.com
Blog: www.talessman.blogspot.com
Cleaning up some old files...
4 days ago
1 comment:
Good to see your letter in the Metro yesterday Thomas. Keep stirring it up my friend...
