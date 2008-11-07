Sonny Scroggins receives award

From the Topeka Capital-Journal, Friday Nov. 7, 2008.
I respect Sonny Scroggins. And even when I don't agree with him, I still respect his views.
The reason is because Sonny doesn't talk out of both sides of his mouth. In Sonny's words, if it ain't right for a white man to do or say it, then it also ain't right for a black man to do or say it.
I can respect a man who stands up for his beliefs. Even more so when they aren't hypocritical about them. And after a knowing Sonny for a few years, I consider him a good friend.
2 comments:
Sonny is a good man and has done a lot of good for a lot of people. Normally I agree with him on most of the causes he gets involved in.
That being said though, I think Sonny was way off base when he picketed 501 schools because they sent a teacher home because she was wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Obama on it. Sonny claimed the shirt was a celebration of black history and not a political endorsement. That in my opinion was a big ol' bunch of crap and I think he knew it too...
Anyway, That's just my opinion.
Your opinions are always welcome here too, Kevin. Just like Sonny's opinions are always welcome here.
I disagree with Sonny about that particular 501 picket, because public school teachers are NOT supposed to be abusing their positions to influence the political views of children. Period. (Did anyone else notice school kids seemed to be more interested in politics this time, and suspiciously pro-Obama, yet they couldn't or wouldn't answer why?)
BUT, I still respect Sonny for speaking about his views even though I didn't agree with him on that particular issue. It wouldn't be the first time, and won't be the last time!
But Sonny doesn't base his protests my opinions. He's just like me in that respect: we'll each stand up and speak out for something we believe in strongly enough, whether people agree with our views or not. And so do you Kevin, it's one of the ways you've earned my respect too.
