Anonymous Cowards

Topeka City Councilmember Jack Woelfel wrote a good letter to CJonline that was published yesterday. The letter was basically thanking the Capital-Journal for making people add their real names (and verifying the identity) before they would publish their letters. Here is his letter: http://cjonline.com/stories/082508/opi_322042433.shtml
I agree that sometimes it can be convenient or “safer” to post comments anonymously. But some anonymous posers are nothing more than cowards who like to talk trash, feeling free to say whatever they want because they think they are free from any kind of retribution.
Take “TopekaVoter” (aka Jason Chaika) from CJonline. That coward is stupid enough to post my daughter’s names online, because he’s mad at me for not supporting gay marriage.
Maybe cowards like that should be hiding their identities. But try telling our founding fathers that anonymity is good. Look at the Declaration of Independence. Do you see any names like “KingGeorgeSux” or “DixieQueen”?
No. Those who signed the Declaration of Independence were obviously NOT cowards. They stood behind their words by signing their real names. I guarantee they faced a LOT worse consequences than people posting trash on CJonline.
I don’t like some of Jack’s politics, but I DO respect what he wrote in his letter. Raubin & Megan, you of all people should agree with that - you speak your mind AND stand behind your words by saying “This is who I am and this is how I feel”. Whether I agree with you or not, I would never call you cowards. But most people who post anonymously are nothing more than childish cowards who want to talk trash freely without facing the consequences of their words.
For cowards like TopekaVoter (aka Jason Chaika), perhaps that is in their best interests. After posting my daughters’ names online, he definitely has a good reason to hide his identity.
Cleaning up some old files...
