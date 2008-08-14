Meth Wars: Program Monitors Pharmacies

I believe government news like this "Program to monitor pharmacies in meth battle" needs to be recieved cautiously.
Sure it "feels good" to hear the government is going to "do something" to stop illegal drug use. But I need to know a LOT more information before I can just accept another government program, especially when it appears to be a seriously invasive program.
What information are they going to collect from the pharmacies? Who will be collecting the information, where will it be stored, and how will it be used? How do they expect this to fix the meth problem? How will they fund the program? What will they do with the already existing programs that are similar but apparently aren't working? If those other programs are working, then why do they need another program?
WE the People keep letting the government jump into whatever programs it wants, without paying attention to the consequences. We've already got serious budget and economic problems.
Why are we being told that they government doesn't have enough money to pay for all of the road construction, infrastructure, police positions, and various social services the government says it needs?
If the government doesn't have enough money to pay for its existing needs, why is it starting new programs that will cost more and be even more invasive, without disbanding the older similar programs that apparently aren't working?

Thomas I think this is a great program. Meth is one of the worst drugs out there. One hit and you can become addicted. If you become an addict you will lose your friends, family, and source of income. That is a major cause of property crime. Property crime goes up and we all pay for it in the form of insurance, home values going down, and of course when they do get caught we cover their room and board at the local jail. I don't like the government telling me what I can or can't do anymore than the next guy, but this program will make a key ingredient very hard to get in the quanity they need.
