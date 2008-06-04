Racism is Racism

Affirmative action IS racism. The sky IS blue. Those are two facts that are just plain common sense. One more and I'm on a roll...
The Wikipedia definition of RACISM: Racism, by its simplest definition, is discrimination based on racial group. People with racist beliefs might hate certain groups of people according to their race, or in the case of institutional racism, certain racial groups may be denied rights or benefits. (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Racism)
Telling me that I can't go this college because I'm white is every bit as racist as telling my friend he can't go this college because he's black.
I realize that some people are too racist to understand that. But I believe most people have enough common sense to understand that racism is bad no matter whom it's directed towards. Even if they don't have the courage to stand up and speak out against ALL forms of racism.
"It doesn't matter whether you call it 'reverse discrimination', 'white/black power' or 'affirmative action'; racism is still racism, and it's wrong."
