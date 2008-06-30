2008 Country Stampede

This was the first Country Stampede I've ever been to. I never thought I'd say this, but that concert was the most fun I've had in years! One way or another, I will FIND a way to go back next year!
I met Chris Simmons from The Simmons Brothers band; you can hear their music for free on The Simmons Brothers' MySpace page. Someday we hope to see them play at Truckhenge!
I also got to see live performances by Rascall Flatts and Taylor Swift. And there were tons of things to do besides listen to music - I highly recommend the Toyota Tundra exhibit, THAT is a vehicle with excellent offroad performance!
This year I only got to attend Saturday's events. Next year I hope to get a better package, for all 4 days and with camping. If you can go, I highly recommend it, and you should plan ahead by at least 3 months! EVERY hotel room, bed & breakfast, and other sleeping places were taken between Manhattan and Topeka! I'd estimate at least 4'500 people were in the main area on Saturday around 7 pm. It was crowded but not too badly. And there were TONS of activities and things to sign up for.
Anyway, I really had a good time, and I want to thank Shannon for taking me. While there I took notes, so now I have more ideas for the next concert we host at Truckhenge!
