This is my comment on a story in the Topeka Capital-Journal titled "Political party member disparity reduced". http://cjonline.com/stories/072608/loc_309880856.shtml
Libertarians, Constitutionalists, Reformists, Greens, and other parties have been trying to give you more choices for decades.
Yet time after time, you keep re-electing the same Republicans and Democrats, just different faces.
A lot of Republicans, and some Democrats, are beginning to understand the Libertarian party as being more in tune with what can save America.
But with 523 registered Libertarians in Shawnee County, and only 7 or 8 of us show up for the monthly meetings?
Bottom line is that no matter what party you are registered with, if you don't actively participate in that party, you have only yourself to blame when things don't go the way you want.
LPKS/LNEKs meetings: Last Thursday of each month.
LNEKs meeting this Thursday (7-31-08). 7:00-8:00 PM. Planet Sub on 21st & Wanamaker (Next to Target). All meetings are open to the public!
Thomas Lessman
Web: http://www.thomaslessman.com/
Blog: http://www.talessman.blogspot.com/
Hi Thomas,
That's just the way it is in today's world. Just look at the all the people who rant and rave about the Topeka City Council. With only a miserable 16% voter turnout, you know as well as I do that most of them didn't bother to vote.
Thomas I'm glad I've gotten to know you over the last couple of years. You probably don't realize it but you've been a big inspiration to me.
Thanks for the compliment Kevin, the respect is mutual! I just stand up for what I feel is right, something my parents taught me to do. I'm glad it's inspired you to stand up also. The world would be a better place if more people did the same!
