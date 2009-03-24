I realize I haven't updated this blog for a little too long, and I apologize but there are legitimate reasons for it. Like I was in the hospital last week for a severe sinus infection (even though I've never had sinus problems before that!).
But I've still been active, Alive & Kicking (by Simple Minds, possibly my favorite 80's song!). Primarily I've been working full time with some messed up hours. Also coordinating for our first concert of Truckhenge Music Fest III (2009).
I've actually slacked off on the history maps since mid January. Not to worry, I'll be back on them here eventually, but you've got to take breaks from that every once in a while or you get too burned out!
And of course I'm still active on CJonline, fighting with the usual round of asshats (TopekaVoter/Jason Chaika, ThimTHebow, LearnedHand, etc.) I actually got banned from CJo for a week after some retaliatory comments I made against CJo staff for censuring my posts but leaving up posts that were attacking me. After a good conversation with Mark Nusbaum, Publisher of the Capital-Journal, I was given back access to my CJo account. I actually like Mr. Nusbaum, and I've been a major fan of the Journal ever since he took over the position. Too bad for the CJo censor Nazi who apparently has a problem with the controversy surrounding my opinions. I think he wants to ban me again, but I've always been one to stand up for what I believe in - even if I have to fight the teacher to prove the point!
Anyway, I just wanted to let y'all know that, like the Simple Minds song from the 80's, I'm still... Alive & Kicking!
